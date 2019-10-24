The HPV vaccine

FORT MYERS, Fla. – It could be required for children in New York State to get the human papillomavirus vaccine. New York State Senator, Brad Hoylman, proposed a mandatory bill that would make it a requirement for children to receive the HPV vaccine before attending public school or daycare.

Dr. Nicole Bruno of Island Coast Pediatrics stopped by the WINK News studio to talk about HPV and whether you should consider getting the vaccination for your child.

