Teresa Sievers murder trial: What’s next following the conviction of Jimmy Rodgers

The judge overseeing the trial for Teresa Sievers murder is in control of the next steps after Wednesday’s murder conviction of Jimmy Rodgers, and the man who allegedly hired him to kill his wife, Mark Sievers.

Tenatively, sentencing for Rodgers is set for November 18, and he faces 25 years to life in prison.

As for Mark Sievers trial, that’s slated to start on the Nov. 12, but that could be moved up now that the Rodgers case is out of the way.

The big question this morning is how much of a factor will Rodgers verdict be in the upcoming trial?

To know that, first you need to understand something about the verdict given. Jurors said Rodgers was guilty of Second Degree Murder, but when asked if he was the one holding the weapon, jurors said no.

Which means they didn’t believe prosecutors star witness, Curtis Wright, who took a plea deal to testify against Rodgers.

Wright painted a gruesome picture to jurors describing how Rodgers went into a frenzy killing Dr. Sievers.

“Either, A, they didn’t believe that there was a plan. Or they didn’t believe that he was actually part of that plan,” said trial attorney, Daniel Garza.

Garza, who is not affiliated with the case, says prosecutors for the next trial have an advantage, because they know how Wrights testimony performed.

This will help them refine their line of questioning for that upcoming case.

