Survey released to name new East Zone High School in Lee County

The School District of Lee County has narrowed down the list of suggested names for the new East Zone High School. The four recommended names are:

Edison High School Gateway High School Martin Luther King Jr. High School Gabriela Mistral High School

This survey is online at leeschools.net/mmm and available through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 28th. Users will only be permitted to vote one time for one of the four recommended names.

Results of the survey will be presented to the School Board at their October 31st Board Briefing so a name can be recommended and voted on at the November 5th Regular School Board Meeting.

The 279,865 square foot school and 55 acres campus will open in August of 2021.

