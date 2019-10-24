Short-lived tropical depression or storm possible in the Gulf

The Weather Authority team is tracking an area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche Thursday morning trying to get better organized.

As early as Thursday, there is going to be a window of time for tropical development as the low lifts north in the Gulf of Mexico.

Odds have now increased to 50% from the National Hurricane Center. A tropical depression or even Tropical Storm Olga is possible if it can harness favorable ingredients and energy ahead.

Even if it does develop, it’ll be short-lived. An approaching cold front will absorb it as it slowly moves northeast this weekend.

Models are currently putting the heaviest rainfall with it into the Northern Gulf Coast, away from Southwest Florida. Several inches of rain are possible from Louisiana to Northern Florida over the next several days.

Locally, we certainly need the rain and the good news is that we will see an increase in tropical moisture from a different source coming in from the south by Friday into the weekend. That will aid in developing scattered showers. Keep the umbrellas handy!

Reporter: Matt Devitt

Writer: Briana Harvath

