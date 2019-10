Pet Pals: Spirit Lady

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Meet Spirit Lady! She’s just over one year old and she’s looking for her furever home. If you have other pets, feel free to visit the Gulf Coast Humane Society for a Meet & Greet! Spirit Lady is a playful, energetic dog who needs a new companion to run and play with.

If you’re interested in adopting Spirit Lady, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at (239) 332-0364.

