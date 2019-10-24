Naples couple celebrates their birthdays by giving back

Daniel Melvin may be singing the traditional “Happy Birthday” song, but he and his wife Barbara celebrate their birthdays together in a special way.

“Give and help through a party atmosphere. A good time for great causes,” said Daniel.

As they make their way into the Hilton Naples ballroom, this is where the Naples couple will host their sixth “Party with a Purpose” Thursday night.

“Instead of people bringing us gifts and cards or stuff, we let them know it’s a fundraiser and we’re gonna give it to charity. And the attendance is getting better each year,” said Daniel.

That growing guest list means more money donated to their charity of choice.

“This year we’ve chosen the Wounded Warriors of Collier County,” said Daniel.

Among this year’s party-goers is Naples Mayor Bill Barnett.

“I have a proclamation that I will be reading honoring Barbara and Daniel Melvin,” said Barnett.

A proclamation also declaring Oct. 24 a day to “Party Harty for Charity.”

For the Melvins: “My birthday wish is that we do raise awareness that there is homeless veterans in Collier County,” said Barbara. “My birthday wish is that this continues to grow,” said Daniel

Grow and have their charitable birthday celebration help more people in our community.

If you’d like to join in on this very special party, you can purchase a ticket for $150—that includes dinner, cash bar, live entertainment, dancing, auctions and more. The party starts at 5 p.m. and lasts until 9:30 p.m. at the Naples Hilton.

For more information on The Party With A Purpose Foundation, click here.

Reporter: Melinda Lee

Writer: Briana Harvath

