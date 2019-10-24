Making ends meet on Halloween treats

Halloween is getting closer and WINK News is helping you save money with last minute tricks to score the cheapest treats.

We looked at weekly ads for three stores you probably shop at most, Publix, Walmart,a nd Target.

Right now, all are advertising deep discounts on snack size assorted packs of candy.

Walmart has mark-downs as low as $1.98 per bag, but Publix has buy two get one free deals that bring Hershey’s down to $13.98 for three 20 oz bags.

Target by far has the best deals going right now. They are offering buy one, get one half off for huge multi-pack bags.

WINK News did the math to make it easier for you. If you buy one bag at $15.99, you get the other for just $7.99, for a total of $23.98.

That’s almost 600 pieces of candy for less than $25, which is the best deal you will see at the other stores.

The easiest way to get all your candy in a time crunch is to order online and go to the store to pick it up, or through their drive through service.

But you need to hop on these deals fast, Target’s deals end Saturday, and Publix and Walmart deals end on Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

WINK News did some research for you, but if you would like to look at the best deals on your own we have provided some links where you can find all these deals and more.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

