Know the areas you and your child should avoid when trick-or-treating

This Halloween, police and their safety partners are already working to make sure you and your family is safe when out trick-or-treating.

A big part of the safety plan is to ensure kids don’t go knocking on doors of convicted sex offenders.

Police are requiring any sex offenders to turn off all lights so parents and their kids know to avoid those house because they pose a potential threat.

If you are a parent and are still worried that your child might knock on the door of a child offender, there is a way to plan ahead to make sure you avoid these houses.

Just go to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement website and type in your address. It will show you which houses you might want to avoid, which is a helpful tool parents can use to make sure kids are having fun while staying safe.

“I tell her this is the only time of year that she can take candy from strangers…and make sure shes understands this is a thing you do with parents and under supervision, but if people are offering her candy out on the streets, she should not be going to try and take it,” said Jeff Keim, who has a young child who will be participating in trick-or treating this year.

Keim also told WINK News his child will be wearing plenty of bright glow sticks which will help keep her visible to other people and to cars that are sharing the streets.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know