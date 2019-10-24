Information wanted about armed suspect in Lehigh Acres

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is warning the public about a suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, in Lehigh Acres Thursday.

According to the SWFL Crime Stoppers Facebook post, a suspect is accused of committing an Aggravated Battery with a Firearm in the Lehigh area.

The suspect was last seen driving a newer, blue Ford fusion model. They are known to have top and bottom gold teeth.

Anyone with information can contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) and could qualify for a $3,000 reward. Tips may also be made online at the SWFL Crime Stopper website or on the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: WINK News

