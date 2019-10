Collier McDonald’s burns after drive-thru truck fire

A McDonald’s restaurant in Collier County caught fire after a truck in the drive-thru went up in flames Thursday afternoon.

The restaurant at 8875 Davis Boulevard has significant damage and the Greater Naples Fire Rescue was still on scene as of 1:45 p.m.

This story will be updated as new information is available.

Writer: Derrick Shaw

