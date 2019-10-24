5 potential causes ruled out for SWFL wildcat, pet dog disorder

Experts have ruled out causes they have tested for a disorder observed in wildcats and pet dogs in Southwest Florida this year.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission ruled out five potential causes for a neurological disorder most noticeably affecting the hind legs of Florida panthers, bobcats and pet dogs in Collier County.

RULED OUT CAUSES

Distemper

Feline leukemia

Ticks

Inbreeding

Cane toads

Many pet owners in the area told us about their dogs and said the disorder makes them nervous.

“This is very concerning,” said Tiffany Wallace in Golden Gate. “I had a situation with my dog about two weeks ago. She all of a sudden was having difficulty standing walking and falling.”

Wallace said her dog recovered, but she wonders if it’s connected to the disorder seen in panthers.

“When it starts to affect people’s pets, people take that really seriously,” Wallace said. “I’m surprised it’s not the toads. There’s so many now, and they have taken over.”

Other people we spoke to are happy to hear FWC is starting to rule out certain things that might cause the disorder, but they still want to know the answer to the problem.

“It’s good they ruled out stuff,” Michael Crane said. “But what’s actually causing it?”

FWC said it euthanized a female panther because of the symptoms it was exhibiting. The panther was a mother, and her kittens are being monitored by FWC in hopes of furthering the investigation into the cause.

Pet owners like Wallace said they can’t imagine losing their pets to this disorder.

“She’s our family member,” Wallace said. “It would be absolutely devastating.”

The disorder has also been seen in other species recently. FWC said it found a wild hog in the area showing similar symptoms to the panthers, bobcats and dogs. Researchers continue to investigate if the dog symptoms are related to the symptoms seen in the wild animals.

“It’s comforting to know that they are putting their time and research into it and hopefully find a solution,” Crane said.

Reporter: Taylor Smith

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

