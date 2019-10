Victim shot in the stomach, FMPD says

A victim in a shooting at the Forum neighborhood in Fort Myers has been taken to the hospital, police say.

A person who called 911 Wednesday afternoon said someone was shot in the stomach and he or she is bringing the victim to the hospital, Fort Myers Police Dept. said.

FMPD told WINK News there is an active investigation.

