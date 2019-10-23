UNF poll shows majority of Florida’s women want President Trump out

Florida’s role as a battleground state is heating up as the impeachment inquiry into President Trump rolls on.

A new poll from the University of North Florida finds almost half of the voters in Florida approve of impeaching the president, while 47% say they don’t.

What is clear from the latest poll is that a majority of the state’s women want Trump kicked out of office.

Chanetta Brunson of Fort Myers says she isn’t surprised. The Women’s March on Washington, D.C. still burns in her mind.

“I saw so many millions of women protesting against him and some of the things he had done and going against women’s rights,” she said.

Phil Lipscomb, also from Fort Myers, supports Trump but says he isn’t surprised either.

“I think it’s maybe because of their opinion of Trump. Nobody’s perfect and maybe women of the United States feel that Trump wouldn’t make a good candidate,” he said.

Of the 49% that approve of starting an impeachment inquiry, 56% of them are women.

Also, the poll shows that Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren would beat Trump here in a close vote. But Mike Bender from North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab said we’re still too far away for these numbers to serve as a warning to the Trump campaign.

“The idea that Florida is going to be a runaway is nonsensical. It’s going to be very close no matter who runs,” said Bender.

As for what voters see as the nation’s most important issues, the poll says it’s healthcare and immigration.

“I think that shows the interest that the electorate has in this upcoming election and it’s only going to get louder,” said Bender, and tougher, and more expensive as we approach next November.

Early Thursday morning, the University of North Florida will release another poll concentrated on Florida policy issues like recreational marijuana as well as Governor Ron DeSantis’ approval rating.

Reporter: Hannah Vogel

Writer: Briana Harvath

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know