Suspect in 1997 murder of Marine Corps veteran makes court appearance

A suspect in the 1997 murder of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran at a former Fort Myers motel had her first appearance in court Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect, Michelle Ashley, 42, shot Keith Jones, 27, to death in 1997. Jones was a recent graduate from the Law Enforcement Academy.

Lesa Breneman, who is in the homicide unit for the Fort Myers Police Dept., said the investigation is not over. “There are still people involved in this case that we are actively investigating,” she said. “If anyone out there has any information and they want to come forward, we would love to hear from them.”

Jones’ family was in the courtroom but did not speak. As of now, there is no word on what the suspect’s motives were for killing Jones. Ashely’s next court date is set for Oct. 28.

