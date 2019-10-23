New Medicare.gov feature shows nursing homes with history of abuse

Pinpointing abuse with a red hand. That’s the new feature Medicare.gov launched on Wednesday.

It shows which nursing homes have a history of abuse.

There are 43 different nursing homes in our viewing area. Eight of them have below-average ratings and two of them have been cited for abuse.

Those are marked with an icon showing a red circle surrounding a hand in the “stop” position.

Medicare.gov provides all the information you need to know about the nursing homes and why they have these poor ratings.

Manorcare Health Services in Fort Myers is one of the nursing homes cited for abuse. When we tried calling Wednesday for comment, the person on the phone hung up on us immediately.

The other facility cited for abuse is Lakeside Pavilion in Naples. The facility said in a statement, “The flag remains on the site long after the relevant issue has been resolved.”

The spokesperson said they invite anyone to review current customer satisfaction scores and tour the facility.

Medicare.gov has made it very easy to search for any nursing home, so if you have someone living in this kind of home or are searching for someplace for a family member, use this important tool.

For more information on the feature and how you can report a nursing home suspected of abuse, click here.

Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie

Writer: Briana Harvath

