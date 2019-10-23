Most Wanted Wednesday: We feature three of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Oct. 23

Dillon Predelus (DOB 5/2/89) Wanted for failing to show back up in court following a recent arrest for trafficking in large quantities of amphetamines. This registered convicted felon is a very familiar face to local law enforcement, with 23 bookings already under his belt.

In addition to the drug charge, Predelus has also been busted for armed robbery, battery, contempt, burglary, resisting, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and selling an altered firearm. For his misdeeds, he’s also spent time in the state penitentiary system for the sale and delivery of cocaine.

Predelus is 5’9”, 190 pounds and was last known to be living in Lehigh. He has several tattoos, including the name Ashlynn on his left arm, Godson on his chest and the very appropriate phrase, “Most Wanted” on his right arm.

Juan Carlos Rodriguez Perez (DOB 1/28/72) Wanted for failing to appear in court after arrests for four counts of trafficking drugs, cruelty to animals, facilitating a dogfighting operation and charging admission for people to watch the horrible acts of violence.

Perez has an extensive arrest record in Collier County, with priors for battery/domestic violence, aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, trafficking cocaine and heroin, and animal fighting with bait dogs. Perez is 5’6”, 275 pounds and uses the alias of “Mantequilla.”

Nancy Williams (DOB 7/25/89) Was supposed to show up in court after an arrest on drug-related charges, but instead, she’s chosen to go on the lam. Back in May, deputies received information that Williams, who had a warrant for her arrest for unpaid child support, was staying in a motel in North Fort Myers. When officers arrived on the scene, Williams and a male companion unsuccessfully tried to avoid any interaction by not answering the door.

But not only could deputies see the two through the window – but they also saw Williams trying to toss a few items in the toilet. Upon a search of the room, they found a baggie of meth floating in the commode, as well as a sizeable pharmaceutical stash of various opioids, fentanyl, crack and powder cocaine, syringes, and pills, as well as a gun and more than $3,000 in cash.

The discovery led to Williams’ arrest for resisting, drug possession, destroying evidence and being a deadbeat mom. Now, she is wanted once again in connection to those charges. Williams is 5’1”, 125 pounds and was last known to be living in the Suncoast neighborhood of North Fort Myers. She has a tattoo of the name Chris on her neck and Japanese letters on her right wrist, and upon her arrest, she will be held without bond.

