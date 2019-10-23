Lee County deputies heroically retrieve kids from fleeing car

New video shows investigators rushing to retrieve children from a car to comfort them in North Fort Myers on Wednesday after a crash during a deputy chase.

Rachel Allen said an SUV was weaving in and out of lanes along N Tamiami Trail. Then seconds later, she heard a loud “pop” of a collision. She told WINK News a big flume of dust rose up 15 ft. to 20 ft. in the air.

When the dust settled, Allen captured Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies taking two small children out of the car while it took three others to arrest the driver.

“I just couldn’t believe that anyone would have babies in their car and be driving so erratically,” Allen said, “and be speeding at such a high rate of speed.”

The LCSO deputies made sure the kids were okay physically and mentally. Allen told us she was impressed seeing the deputies hold the kids and comforted them.

The experience is a drive Allen will not forget anytime soon. “Horrifying,” she said, “but relief that the children appeared to be okay.”

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Michael Mora

