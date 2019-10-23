Jimmy Rodgers trial: Jury returns for a second day of deliberations
Deliberations enter day 2 in the trial against Jimmy Rodgers, who is accused of murdering Doctor Teresa Sievers inside her Bonita Springs home.
Defense attorneys for Rodgers say the evidence just doesn’t point to him.
The jury has said they are not deadlocked on a decision yet, but the fact they asked for more time could mean at least one of the jurors is still not convinced of all the evidence.
A local attorney not tied to the case explains what the hold up could be.
“As they go down that list of things that have to be proven for first-degree murder, if there’s something that wasn’t proven, then they must return a verdict of not guilty,” said defense attorney, Peter Dennis.
Jimmy Rodgers and his defense team appeared happy shortly after the jury asked for more time to deliberate.
Dennis says if the case presented by the state was a “slam dunk”, a verdict could have been reached Tuesday.
But there is also the possibility the jury is just mentally exhausted, as they have sat through hours of testimony and have seen gruesome images from the murder scene inside Siever’s home.
The jury specifically told the judge they’d like to come back Wednesday morning with “clear and fresh” minds.
Day 2 of the deliberations began at 8:30 a.m.
