DEA Take Back Day collects unwanted prescription drugs, vaping devices

To prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths, you can deposit prescription drugs that you do not plan to use at various Southwest Florida sites on Saturday as part of a nationwide event.

The Drug Enforcement Administration holds National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day twice a year, in April and October. It addresses the crucial public safety and health issue of misuse of controlled prescription drugs. The October date falls on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet, according to the DEA. Further, disposing of unused medicines by flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash can pose environmental and health hazards.

For the first time, DEA will also accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to a press release. It is important to note that DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries. If batteries cannot be removed prior to drop-off, DEA encourages individuals to consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.

Access this link to find the collection site location most convenient for you.

Writer: Michael Mora

