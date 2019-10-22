TightRope device by Arthrex leads to quicker recovery times for athletes

A company in North Naples is now on the verge of revolutionizing sports through medical devices.

Arthrex has created something called a TightRope. It’s a device that uses a flexible, but strong, suture to help injured athletes recover faster.

Star football players getting injured is an all too familiar sight.

Alabama quarterback “Tua” Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa suffered a high ankle sprain. The same injury he suffered last season but on the other ankle.

Talking about Tagovailoa’s injury, Alabama football Coach Nick Saban says, these things are pretty unpredictable.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley suffered the same injury and needed a month to recover, but Tua’s coach is optimistic.

“We’re hopeful in a 10-day period he’ll be back, being able to do active-type rehab and we will see how it goes from there,” Saban said.

That’s all thanks to Arthrex, a North Naples company that hopes to change the game for athletes recovering from an injury.

Pete Denove is the senior director of product management at Arthrex. He says, “We’re all about sports. It’s exciting, whether its the weekend warrior or the college athletes.

Denove helped create the TightRope, a device that uses a flexible, but strong suture to help athletes recover faster.

“I think some of these guys have been practicing in 10-15 days and then back in a month,” he said.” That wouldn’t happen with metal screw fixation.”

Doctors used the technology on Tua before and used it again Sunday.

“Surgery was successful, Saban said. “There’s no real time table for his return, but the expectation is he will be non-weight bearing for several days.”

They hope Tua is ready to go when number one Alabama plays number two LSU in two weeks.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees also turned to Arthex after he injured his thumb.

You can learn about other devices Arthrex uses by visiting their website here.

Reporter: Janae Muchmore

Writer: Derrick Shaw

