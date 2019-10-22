Suspect charged for shooting at Cape Coral police department

The man accused of shooting at the Cape Coral police department had his charges read to him Tuesday morning.

Following the reading of his charges, Michael Wagner Jr. now waits for his next court date. As of now, he must give up all his firearms and cannot go anywhere near the Cape Coral police department.

Police say early Monday morning, an officer witnessed Wagner firing shots toward the Cape Coral police department headquarters and quickly chased after him.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office chopper helped officers on the ground track Wagner to a nearby neighborhood.

Later, police found several bullet holes in an empty public works vehicle. Wagner had been listed as missing and endangered since late Sunday night.

The judge set Wagner’s bond to about $50,000 — $65,000 for firing off the gun.

Neighbors who spoke to WINK News, who knew Wagner say this seems like something he wouldn’t do.

“He’s a quiet, mellow person. He’s always to himself and he’s always cutting the grass and he’s always friendly, he’s saying hi— this and that so I don’t know what might have happened,” Cape Coral resident, Julio Padilla said.

Wanger’s next court date will be November 25.

Reporter: Brea Hollingsworth

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

