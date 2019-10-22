State Attorney’s Office, FMPD announces arrest in Marine Corps veteran’s death

Authorities have made an arrest in the 1997 murder of a Marine Corps veteran.

Keith Jones, 27, was murdered in 1997. The State Attorney’s Office 20th Judicial Circuit and the Fort Myers Police Dept. just made an announcement on Tuesday evening of the arrest of a woman who now faces charges for the murder.

