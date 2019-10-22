Punta Gorda launches public safety alert system

A new public safety emergency alert system, by the City of Punta Gorda, went live on Tuesday. It can send you an immediate notification in emergency and non-emergency situations.

Alert Punta Gorda allows the Punta Gorda Police and Punta Gorda Fire departments to contact you in emergencies, such as natural disasters, human-made disasters, public safety issues, along with search and rescues.

According to the PGPD press release, users can choose to receive non-emergency community notifications. These can include sex offenders, missing person and police activity notifications.

To sign up, visit the Alert Punta Gorda website, then create an account. Alerts are sent through a home or business phone call, mobile phone call, email, text message or through the Everbridge mobile phone app (available through the Apple App Store or Google Play), per the release.

Writer: Michael Mora

