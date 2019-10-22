Man inappropriately touches woman in south Fort Myers parking lot

A woman followed out of a south Fort Myers discount store was attacked in broad daylight Monday afternoon. The man who inappropriately touched her is still out there on Tuesday evening.

It is a scary situation that is happening too often. One woman told detectives a man started following her in the aisles of a Dollar Tree. The victim walked out into a parking lot around 4:15 p.m. when the same man inappropriately touched her.

Cyndi Myers said a stranger followed her in a public place before, too. “It happened to me at Publix actually,” she said, “so I had someone walk out to the car with me.”

Marion Shelton said she would have handled it differently. “She ought to smack him right across the face,” Shelton said.

Either way, those who have similar experiences, like Tierin Pharell, hope the creeper gets caught. ‘There needs to be some consequences for people who think it’s ok to do something like that,” Pharell said. “They know that it’s not okay.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Michael Mora

