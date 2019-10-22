Legoland offers free tickets to veterans, discounts for guests in November

The Legoland Florida Resort wants to thank our veterans for their service by offering them free admission ahead of Veteran’s Day.

The resort will offer free admission for veterans of the U.S. armed forces from Nov. 1-25 this year.

In addition, veterans can also purchase tickets for up to six guests at a 50% discount for those same dates.

Legoland is also doing something extra special for vets on the holiday itself, Nov. 11. Each U.S. service member can receive a free American flag wristband and flyer at any Legoland ticket window.

The wristband entitles vets to the following discounts (only on Nov. 11):

10% discount on food, beverage and retail purchases at all locations including carts. Alcohol is not included with this discount.

Receive a second 6×8 photo free with the purchase of the first photo

Receive two plays of carnival-style games for the price of one, excluding prize-every-time games

Legoland also offers year-round military discounts on hotel rooms. Anyone in the military can save up to 25% on rooms starting at $79 with a valid military ID.

Active duty U.S. Service Members can receive free admission year-round at the resort ticket window.

For more information on all of Legoland’s military discounts, click here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

