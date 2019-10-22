Lee County school district expanding surveillance cameras in schools to increase safety

Nothing is more important than keeping your student safe at school, and on Tuesday the Lee County school district will outline a multi-million dollar investment in security.

Most schools around Southwest Florida have a camera on every inch of the property which helps keep students safe when they are on campus.

People who spoke to WINK News say in the world we live in today, it’s unfortunate that constant surveillance like that is a necessity on school grounds.

“I think they outta continue updating them because of what has happened in the past at all these different districts…so I think it’s important that you keep them updated,” said Jim Street, Fort Myers resident.

Many parents worry when they send their kids off to school, and that is why Lee County school district continues to take steps to keep your kids safe.

Using grant and sales tax money, the district will be enhancing the security camera at all of their schools throughout the county.

The cost if the surveillance expansion will be about $7-million.

The board will also discuss increasing security when it comes to access in and around schools.

More than $3-million is planned for lock and door systems, which all will be funded by last year’s sales tax increase.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

