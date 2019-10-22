Jimmy Rodgers trial: Jury begins deliberations: Day 9

It is decision day in the long quest for justice for the beloved Doctor, Teresa Sievers, who was beaten to death in her Bonita Springs home in 2015.

On Tuesday, jurors will start deliberating if Jimmy Rodgers is guilty for the murder or not.

The jury is left to consider two very different arguments about the defendant.

For one, the state paints him as a killer, who didn’t even flinch when seeing the pictures of the bloody crime scene.

“Hardly a person upset by what has just happened. Rather seeming to be content with himself, a person who has completed their mission,” said Cynthia Ross, the Assistant State Attorney.

The state walked jurors back through the timeline and evidence, giving them one more look at the coveralls investigators say Rodgers was wearing during the alleged murder, as well as surveillance video and the hammer that was used to kill Dr. Sievers.

The defense on the other hand used their closing arguments to try to pin the whole thing on the state’s key witness.

The supposed accomplice, Curtis Wayne Wright already pleaded guilty to the murder.The defense is arguing that there is not enough evidence to prove anyone else was involved.

“There’s nothing the state has provided that shows Jimmy Ray Rodgers in that house. The only thing they have is what that liar told you that convicted felon,” Defense Attorney Donald McFarlane said.

The jury will get their instructions this morning and then start deliberations.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

