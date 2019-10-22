Information still needed in 2016 hit-and-run death of a Port Charlotte 14-year-old

Information is still needed in a Port Charlotte death investigation surrounding a 14-year-old boy.

Devin Jacob Federly would have celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday. He was killed in a hit-and-run on February 16, 2016 as he was riding his bike in Port Charlotte.

Florida Highway Patrol said Federly was riding his bike on State Avenue with a group of friends around 8 p.m. when he was hit by a truck while trying to cross near the intersection at Sheehan Boulevard.

The driver sped off as witnesses tried to help Federly, circling back to the scene twice before fleeing for good.

A year following the fatal wreck, FHP had received over 50 tips and exhausted all leads.

Today, they still have not found who is responsible for the wreck.

There were more than than 99,000 hit-and-run crashes statewide in 2016, according to the FHP.

The truck believed to have hit Federly is a silver 2003 to 2006 Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-344-1730 or Crime Stoppers at 800-780-8477. A cash reward up to $3,000 is being offered in exchange for information leading to an arrest.

Writer: Briana Harvath

