Hamilton coming to Naples in January

Hamilton kicks off at Artis-Naples, beginning January 1st and will be here for 12 days.

If you would like to get tickets for the event, you have to register through Artis-Naples, and that account needs to be up to date.

You will receive a wrist band with that number when you sign up for tickets, and those numbers will be called on randomly.

If you are one of the numbers called randomly, your seat selection will be determined by how much you are willing to pay.

Tickets for the play go on sale November 1 for Artis-Naples, and November 2, for the performance at Barbara B Mann.

For more information on the event and to manage your account to apply for tickets, visit the Hamilton box office web page here.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know