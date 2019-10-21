Who will replace Congressman Rooney? Question remains

With Congressman Francis Rooney’s announcement he will not seek a third term in office in 2020, who will replace him?

We looked at how other state and U.S. leaders are reacting to his decision.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott his reaction to Rooney’s announcement this weekend on social media.

“I know he will continue to serve our region until the end of his term,” Scott tweeted.

Rep. Rooney’s time in Congress, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District, is coming to an end.

Mixed reactions were given on the WINK News Facebook post to this news.

And Rooney’s decision comes only days after he said he was not yet certain about impeachment of President Donald Trump. CNN reported, “He had not yet come to a conclusion on whether the President committed a crime that compels his removal from office, a striking view among House Republicans defensive of Trump.”

“I’m at variance with some of the people in the district … who would probably follow Donald Trump off the Grand Canyon rim,” Rooney said in a statement. “But I’m gonna call it as I see it.”

No local republicans have thrown their names in the ring yet to replace Rooney upon the end of his current term. But Sandra Pavelka, an FGCU political science professor, told us some name have come up.

“Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto, Representative Dane Eagle, Mayor Randy Henderson, Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass,” Pavelka said.

Pavelka also said Rooney’s decision comes at a pivotal moment for Southwest Florida.

“Our area probably is positioned for another congressional district after the next census,” Pavelka said. “So that will be significant as well. So then we’ll have two relatively new people in office.”

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know