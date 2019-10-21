North Fort Myers bicyclist hit by semi-truck, died in the hospital

A North Fort Myers woman died on Saturday after she was hit by a semi-truck while biking across an intersection on Oct. 1.

A 43-year-old man was driving a semi-truck along Pine Island Rd., nearing Many Rd. around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 1. Linda Weherley, 53, was riding a bicycle northbound on Many Rd and approaching Pine Island Rd.

Weherley moved into the eastbound lane and crossed the path of the semi-truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol press release. Then, the semi-truck struck the North Fort Myers woman.

Weherley had critical injuries. She was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital. According to FHP, Weherley died on Saturday.

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know