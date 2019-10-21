Man arrested after firing shots at Cape Coral police department

A major investigation is underway after a person fired shots at the Cape Coral police station.

The incident took place right next to the station and City Hall along Southeast 11th Street.

According to CCPD, an officer heard a gun shot and went to investigate. He saw a man who then fired shots at the police headquarters and ran away.

The officer chased the man to Southeast 12th Terrace where he was able to arrest the suspect.

Reporter: Nicole Lauren

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

