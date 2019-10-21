FORT MYERS
Jimmy Rodgers trial: Judge to make ruling on whether case should be dismissed: Day 8
Monday morning a pivotal moment in the case against Jimmy Rodgers will take place as the judge will rule whether or not the case should be dismissed.
This is a standard step in a criminal trial. When prosecutors rested Friday, the defense argued they had not presented enough evidence against Rodgers and asked for the case to be thrown out.
If the judge denies the motion the trial will continue Monday morning with the defense questioning the witness.
