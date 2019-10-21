How to save money on prescription drugs

Eight percent of the U.S. population imported medications from Canada or other countries in the last few years. But this can be extremely inconvenient and sometimes illegal, with drug prices at an all-time high.

More than 7 million Americans deal with this or take a pill to control their diabetes every day. But the price of insulin has gone up 97 percent within four years. But insulin is not the only prescription that Americans are struggling to afford.

“The cost is outrageous; the prices are all over the board,” said Dr. Seth Johnson, a family practice physician.

So how can you get the best deal on your meds?

The partnership for prescription assistance can connect patients with over 475 assistance programs. Go to pparx.org, enter your drug and personal information, and see your resource options. Also, talk to your doctor about switching to a generic brand. Use websites to see which pharmacy has the best price like pharmacychecker.com, blinkhealth.com, or Dr. Johnson’s favorite, Good-RX.com.

“Maybe we find a different medication in the same class,” Johnson said. “We find out that no, it’s not going to cost you $300 for your medication; we can get it over here with this coupon for $20,” Johnson said.

You can see for yourself. Comparison shopping can save you big bucks. These three blood pressure and heart medications have a huge price range, proving it pays to shop around even for your medication.

Some prescriptions are actually cheaper without insurance. Always ask your pharmacist how much the medication will cost if it is paid out of pocket, and call other pharmacies to see if their cash price is even cheaper.

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire, Reporter Channing Frampton/WINK News

