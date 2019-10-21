Firefighters put out house fire in Golden Gate, no injuries

Great Naples Fire Rescue District responded to a house fire in Golden Gate Monday night.

Firefighters put out a fire at a home along the 3800 block of 11th Ave. SW, where units are expected to take another hour as of 11:15 p.m. to clean up at a home that was on fire.

Assistant Chief Nolan Sapp says the homeowner, an elderly woman who lives alone with her pet dog, woke up to her fire alarm going off, and she found a fire in her garage.

The homeowner and her dog got out of the home safe with no injuries.

Sapp says the home is no longer livable. The woman will stay with her neighbors, and the American Red Cross will provide further assistance.

No other homes were damaged.

Sapp said the cause of the fire has been determined to be an electrical malfunction.

Writer: WINK News

