Crooks steal rosaries from Bonita Springs shop, damage business

Someone broke a religious commandment after stealing more than two dozen rosaries from a Bonita Springs store. Crooks also left behind damages, and shop owners at the plaza are worried about a repeat offense.

A piece of wood now holds up a door at a local shop in Bonita. Owner Hermino Gomez told us intruders broke in and say even though they got away with some cash, it’s even more strange they took 24 of their rosaries.

The robbery at Gomez’s business in a plaza off Old 41 Road has him and other shop owners confused and worried about bandits who swiped rosaries off the rack.

“Kind of weird and a little scary at the same time,” said Joel Lopez, who works in the plaza. “They might be into some voodoo stuff? religious? I don’t know.”

Gomez said his security system alerted him when the intruders broke in.

”I don’t know why people do that,” Gomez said.

Gomez found the cash register open and the handmade rosaries sold at his business gone.

“It’s strange,” Gomez said. “It’s weird.”

Lee County Sheriff’s Office visited the business to investigate, asking if other shop owners witnessed suspicious activity. Gomez hopes his business surveillance recordings will help LCSO with its investigation.

People who work in the plaza pray the crooks are caught.

”It was pretty scary,” Lopez said. “Now, we can’t be safe and leave our stuff out here.”

Reporter: Gina Tomlinson

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

