Charlotte County has costly mandatory septic system switch

Hundreds of homeowners are switching to Charlotte County septic systems. Many do not have a choice and will have to pay as much as $1,000 a month. The county said the move would prevent another algae and water crisis.

Susan Goldhahn said there is nothing wrong with her 1985 private septic system. But Charlotte County wants her to hook up to its sewers. “I am a single person living here working two jobs, trying to make ends meet,” she said. “Then, I get hit with this!”

Goldhahn is one of over 500 property owners who were sent a notice from the county in recent months and the change is not cheap. While some will get time to prepare because of a countywide backlog, at least 50 property owners will need to switch within a year. Homeowners with a gravity system will have to pay around $6,500. But properties with low-pressure sewer systems are more complex. Improvements can cost over $11,000.

The burden also falls on businesses like Acess Mowers in Englewood. According to an email exchange from Bill Truex, a Charlotte County commissioner, those businesses will have to pay $13,000 to hook them up to the sewer. “The fact of hooking up to it is no problem,” said Joseph Muray, owner of Access Mowers. “The fact of me paying for part of it is what I have in question.”

The county calls the project a “mandatory situation” for the area amid Southwest Florida’s water crisis. “By getting these extra 500 people off of septic and onto a sewer system,” said Craig Rudy, utility director for Charlotte County, “helps us hopefully clean off our water quality in the area.”

The county said it is offering financing for homeowners or they can take out a personal loan. Business owners will have to take out a business loan or pay out of pocket. There is a similar project going on in Cape Coral that is installing new potable water lines, sewer lines and irrigation lines.

Reporter: Erika Jackson

Writer: Michael Mora

