Caring for Kids

FORT MYERS, Fla. – One of the toughest jobs of parenting is talking to your kids about difficult subjects, but it doesn’t have to be. Experts are coming together for three days to discuss mental health and the well being of your children.

Dr. Diane Kratt with Florida Gulf Coast University’s College of Education stopped by the WINK News studio to tell us more about the event.

