Walmart sausage products recalled for possible salmonella contamination

The supplier of ready-to-eat pork and turkey sausage patties sold at Walmart has recalled thousands of pounds of prepared sausage products due to possible contamination.

According to USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, George’s Prepared Foods has announced a recall of nearly 6,500 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork sausage patty and turkey sausage patty products that were distributed nationwide and may be contaminated with salmonella.

The products affected by the recall are all Great Value brand “Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” produced on April 19, 2019, April 27, 2019, May 7, 2019 and May 9, 2019. Click here for product images and packaging. The product information is as follows:

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 10/16/19 and lot code 1091971894.

24.92-oz. packages containing “Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties” with use by date of 10/24/19 and lot code 1171971897.

35.6-oz. packages containing “Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties” with use by date of 11/03/19 and lot code 1271972894 or use by date 11/05/19 and lot code 1291972894.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M2206T or P-2260T” printed on the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact George’s Prepared Foods’ Customer Care Line at (800) 471-9665.

For more information, see the USDA press release.

Writer: WINK News

