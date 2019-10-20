Dead sea life, red drift algae piled up on Fort Myers Beach

Beachgoers felt the effects of water quality issues along some Southwest Florida beaches this weekend.

An ecologist says red tide continues to cause fish kills along Fort Myers Beach Sunday, while the beach is also lined with piles of red drift algae.

The strong stench of dead fish and crustaceans can be smelled before a beachgoer hits the sand. And along the sand are plies of what look like red drift algae. There are people helping clean up the piles, including garbage tangled up in them.

Winds gusts are a direct cause for the red drift algae piled up on the beach.

The ecologist we spoke to said the red tide is killing the sea life.

Reporter: Sydney Persing

Writer: Jack Lowenstein

