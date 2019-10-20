Lehigh Acres active death investigation, neighbor says body found in canal

Right now, law enforcement is investigating a death scene in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies with Lee County Sheriff’s Office were seen putting up crime scene yellow tape at 8th St. SW. Sunday morning. Nearby neighbors said they saw authorities pull a body out of a canal.

“It’s crazy,” Lazaro Pinoll said. “You don’t expect that to happen in a neighborhood. But you find out that a body floating in the canal.”

This breaking news story will be updated

Reporter: Breana Ross

Writer: Michael Mora

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know