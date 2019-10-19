Tornado Watch in effect for parts of SWFL due to TS Nestor

Several parts of Southwest Florida are under a Tornado Watch Saturday morning due to Tropical Storm Nestor

A Tornado Watch is in effect through 12 p.m. Saturday for the following counties:

Lee County

Charlotte County

DeSoto County

Highlands County

A Tornado Warning had been issued earlier Saturday morning for parts of Charlotte and Sarasota counties but has since expired.

The storm is expected to bring rain and wind to the area over the course of the day.

Tropical Storm Nestor is making its way toward the Florida panhandle and is expected to make landfall later this morning. The outer bands of the storm are what is bringing possible tornadoes to the area.

Writer: Briana Harvath

