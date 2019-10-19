Silver alert issued for endangered 70-year-old Fort Myers woman

The Fort Myers Police Department has issued a silver alert for an endangered Fort Myers woman.

Susanne Joan Shrout, 70, was reported missing Saturday by her daughter.

Shrout lives on Waterscape Lane and drives a black 1998 Lexus ES with Florida tag Y81-LJM.

Neighbors say they last saw Shrout on Thursday, Oct. 17 and she last spoke with her daughter at around 11 a.m. that same day.

Shrout has Polio and was previously diagnosed with a multiple personality disorder.

Additionally, her daughter said Shrout has been driving away from her residence and then calling her for help getting her back home.

Shrout also reportedly made statements of wanting to drive to Minnesota where she is originally from.

Shrout is described as a white female approximately 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes and needs crutches to walk with one leg shorter than the other.

If you see Shrout, her vehicle or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700, Detective Myra King at 239-321-8016 or call 911.

Writer: Briana Harvath

