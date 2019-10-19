Possible tornado touchdown in SW Cape Coral (Cape Coral Fire Department)
CAPE CORAL

Possible tornado touches down in NW Cape Coral

Published: October 19, 2019 9:15 AM EDT
Updated: October 19, 2019 9:34 AM EDT

A possible tornado touched down earlier Saturday morning in Northwest Cape Coral.

A viewer alerted us to damage in the area of the Coral Oaks Golf Course.

He told us it sounded like a freight train and that their patio set blew into the pool. He described branches and debris everywhere.

Damage in SW Cape Coral following possible tornado (Mike Moran)

The Cape Coral Fire Department is on scene. So far there are no reports of any injuries but there are structures and vehicles with damage.

CCFD asks you to please avoid the area if at all possible.

