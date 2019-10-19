Possibile tornado touches down, creates damage in Polk County

A possible tornado touched down early Saturday morning in Polk County.

One man in Lakeland captured some of the damage. Video from Luis Santana shows the roof of Katherine Middle School severely damaged with what he describes as a “gaping hole.”

Major damage to th roof of Kathleen Middle School in Polk County after what residents are saying a tornado ripped through the area. pic.twitter.com/Ws0cvzqNLJ — Luis Santana (@LuisSantana) October 19, 2019

Santana also documented other significant damage to nearby homes and cars.

More Damage in Polk County, several homes damaged, trees and debris on the ground. Fortunately no injuries have been reported yet. pic.twitter.com/Ap4QsjQmBT — Luis Santana (@LuisSantana) October 19, 2019

Nick Stewart from our CBS affiliate station (CBS2) tweeted a photo of what appears to be a semi flipped over on I-4 in Lakeland.

A semi is flipped on I-4 eastbound near Lakeland, Florida close to the area where the likely #tornado passed through. Florida 511 says the two right lanes are blocked. #Flwx pic.twitter.com/1IjdWDwJQU — Nick Stewart (@NStewCBS2) October 19, 2019

Video shows the semi being blown over and crashing right into a car. We are told that a student driver was inside the car at the time.

No word on if anyone was hurt during this possible tornado.

