Possibile tornado touches down, creates damage in Polk County

Published: October 19, 2019 7:22 AM EDT

A possible tornado touched down early Saturday morning in Polk County.

One man in Lakeland captured some of the damage. Video from Luis Santana shows the roof of Katherine Middle School severely damaged with what he describes as a “gaping hole.”

Santana also documented other significant damage to nearby homes and cars.

Nick Stewart from our CBS affiliate station (CBS2) tweeted a photo of what appears to be a semi flipped over on I-4 in Lakeland.

Video shows the semi being blown over and crashing right into a car. We are told that a student driver was inside the car at the time.

No word on if anyone was hurt during this possible tornado.

