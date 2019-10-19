Florida man kills peeping tom outside girlfriend’s house, police says

A Florida man is charged with manslaughter for fatally beating a peeping tom who had been peering into his girlfriend’s window as they had sex.

The suspect, Victor Vickery, 30, was charged Thursday with the July 2018 death of Asaad Akar, 57.

The South Florida Sun Sentinel reports that Vickery and his girlfriend were in bed when they heard a sound, which had happened before. Vickery went outside and found Akar, who had a criminal record for prowling.

The two began fighting while the girlfriend called 911. Vickery told Fort Lauderdale police Akar attacked him and that he punched and kicked Akar a few times. Akar died at the hospital later that night.

Vickery is jailed on $100,000 bail. He is also charged with a sexual battery that happened a month after Akar’s death.

Author: Associated Press

