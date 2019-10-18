WINK News’ own Breana Ross wins IES Abroad Global Citizen award

We want to give a big congratulations to our very own reporter, Breana Ross!

On Friday, she was named the International Education of Students (IES) Abroad Global Citizen of the Year for 2018!

She was chosen by an international jury of IES Abroad employees for her dedicated work with SHAWCO Education in Cape Town, South Africa.

IES Abroad said the following of Ross:

Among other efforts, she is building cross-cultural bridges of poetry, storytelling, and education through a writing organization she founded that works with low-income youth in Miami. Her commitment and reflections on the importance of mutual learning experiences were particularly valued in earning her this award. Breana also successfully articulated how she will apply her experiences abroad – now and in the future – which showed us that she strives to be a global citizen every day, not just today or simply just for this award.

Ross accepted the award Friday at an event in Chicago. She also spoke on a panel with other student award winners.

You can read Ross’ full interview with IES Abroad and her story by clicking here.

Writer: Briana Harvath

