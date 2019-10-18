What to do with Jason Drew

WINK 96.9FM's Jason Drew has all the fun, festive, and cool things to do around town.

Also this weekend…

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

“Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk is funding for a cure this weekend! Come out to the Miromar Outlets this Saturday.

Check in is at 7:30 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. There is still time to sign up for the event. Just visit the making strides against breast cancer page on the wink news website.

Oktoberfest

Head out to Cape Coral Oktoberfest for two big weekends of fun! It’s the event for fun, good food and freshly poured domestic and German beer! There will be live music on several stages –this weekend and next!

“Ding” Darling

The “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge is celebrating their 75th anniversary.

this Sunday–

Come out for tours, live wildlife presentations, food, live music, crafts and more. The event is free and runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Producer: Adrianna Cole

