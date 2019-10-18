Therapists warn against mental health patients relying solely on self help phone apps

Many adults are turning to smartphones for help with mental illness, but some counselors are urging caution about the way these self help apps are used.

With technology at our fingertips, more and more people are turning to apps that can help ease anxiety and depression.

One woman says it is a great first step for people who might need help, but are afraid to take the next step.

“I do think it opens up more doors for people that may not be willing to go into a private setting with a physician, so I think it allows more people to get help, that may need it,” said Sandra Castillo, who lives in Fort Myers.

WINK News spoke with a therapist who recommends two different apps, Calm and Headspace.

Each app teaches meditation techniques, can adapt different backgrounds and noises to make you feel like your at the beach or near the mountains.

It also has exercises to help you sleep.

Although these apps are recommended, therapists warn against using them as your sole outlet for help.

“That’s how I feel about the apps, they’re great and they supplement, but you really need another person to kind of go on that journey with you to help you do the next step, and the next step and follow through, but also be your cheerleader to tell you that I believe in you and I think you can do this, and this is appropriate for you,” said therapists Erica Kress of Elite DNA.

Kress says if you’re in the market for an app to help with anxiety, depression or mental disorders, you should look for one that allows you to individualize a plan that best fits you.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders

Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know