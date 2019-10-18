Zantac 150. (Credit: CBS News)
Zantac 150. (Credit: CBS News)
(CBS Moneywatch)

Sanofi becomes latest drugmaker to recall Zantac

Published: October 18, 2019 9:22 PM EDT

A French pharmaceutical company is recalling heartburn drug Zantac after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contained unsafe levels of a chemical linked to cancer.

Sanofi, the latest pharmaceutical firm to pull the drug, said Friday it is voluntarily recalling the drug over concerns that it contains N-nitrosodimethylamine, or NDMA.

The scope of the recall, which Sanofi said it was taking as a precautionary measure, has not yet been determined.

“Due to inconsistencies in preliminary test results of the active ingredient used in the U.S. and Canadian products, Sanofi has made the decision to conduct the voluntary recall in the U.S. and Canada as the investigation continues,” the company said in a statement.

Related Articles:
Author: MEGAN CERULLO, CBS Moneywatch
Writer:WINK News
Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media